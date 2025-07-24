Drunk British tourist punches police officer in the jaw- just hours after arriving in Mallorca

A DRUNK British tourist has been arrested in Playa de Palma after punching a Policia Nacional officer in the jaw.

The 29-year-old Brit had only arrived in Mallorca hours earlier to start a week-long holiday.

The assault happened at around 3am on Tuesday when two plain-clothed officers were approached by the shirtless holidaymaker.

He started to make fun of one of the officers and made various gestures at him.

The officer identified himself with his badge and decided to ignore the intoxicated Brit to avoid any violence.

The tourist’s response- and without saying anything- was to punch him hard in the jaw.

The victim suffered an open wound which required several stitches to stop profuse bleeding.

It took three officers to subdue the British man before he was arrested for assault and ignoring the instructions of a police officer.

The assailant appeared before a Palma court on Wednesday.

He admitted to drinking alcohol on his flight to Mallorca and that he was walking around Playa de Palma without having checked into his hotel.

The judge imposed bail of €3,000- to be paid within five days- and the removal of his passport until the money is received by the court.

