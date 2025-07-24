4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Sagunto / Sagunt with garage – € 365,000

This magnificent residence located in the new part of Sagunto offers you an exceptional living experience, combining luxury, comfort and functionality in its 260 square metres of living space. With an intelligent distribution and generous spaces, this home has all the features you could wish for. As you enter the entrance hall, you will find on the right a modern kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances such as a dishwasher, oven and a reverse osmosis system. To the left is a guest toilet. If you follow the hallway you will be greeted by a bright living/dining room with a huge sliding glass… See full property details

Townhouse

Sagunto / Sagunt, Valencia

4 beds 3 baths

€ 365,000

