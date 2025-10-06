Brit detained at Palma airport on drug trafficking warrant from South Korea

A BRITISH man was arrested at Palma de Mallorca airport after the Policia Nacional discovered he was wanted for drug offences in South Korea.

The Brit- said to be aged around 40 years- had an International Arrest and Extradition warrant issued by the Koreans via Interpol.

He is alleged to have been involved with trafficking cannabis.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years.

His name popped up as being wanted during a routine passport control database check.

After being processed by the Policia Nacional, he was transferred on Thursday to the custody of the National Court in Madrid.

That body processes extradition requests.

