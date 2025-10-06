2 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Atzuvia with pool – € 275,000

This detached villa & pool on a small modern development 5 minutes drive from Pego is ideally sized for full-time living or as a holiday home. The entrance lobby leads to an open plan lounge-dining room, a kitchen with top & bottom units off. Glazed doors off the dining area open onto an outside terraced area with stunning open views over the swimming pool and the countryside, a handy guest toilet completes this level. Downstairs are two good sized double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, the extra spacious master with double glazed doors to a Juliet balcony enjoying the same lovely… See full property details

Villa

L'Atzúvia, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 275,000

