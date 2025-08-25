25 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Aug, 2025 @ 11:03
·····
1 min read

Police arrest ‘zimmerframe bandit’: Elderly local man targeted tourists arriving at Mallorca airport

by
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

AN elderly man has been arrested following a spate of thefts at Son Sant Joan airport this summer. Police forces from Policia Nacional worked with security guards at Palma airport to detain the man, in his 70s, last Monday.

In June he robbed more than €2000 from a tourist who had just landed on the island for her holiday. The crime took place shortly after her arrival, as she was picking up her rental car.

The thief used a Zimmer frame to act covertly and to hide objects he had stolen in the basket of the walker.

READ MORE: Surgeon arrested after DIY home amputation of his father’s toes and subsequent death at Alicante hospital

His appearance of grey hair, a white summer shirt, shorts and sneakers allowed him to fit in, and quickly disappear from the scene following his robberies.

Following a spate of similar incidents at the airport, security reviewed camera footage and worked with the Policia Nacional to carry out the arrest.

Upon further investigation, it has been found that the thief has an extensive criminal history, linking him to similar crimes from this summer.

The full extent of his criminal activity is yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: Brit gang visits Ibiza – not to party but to commit string of robberies using stolen vehicles, including one nicked in the UK

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Zoë Dahse

A recent graduate from UCL (University College London), and a trainee reporter at The Olive Press. Fluent in English, German and Spanish, I am an aspiring foreign correspondent in Spain. Open to covering a variety of topics, please contact me at zoe@theolivepress.es with any leads or questions.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fire-scorched northern Spain declares two NEW blazes despite cooling weather

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop