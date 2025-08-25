Police arrest ‘zimmerframe bandit’: Elderly local man targeted tourists arriving at Mallorca airport

AN elderly man has been arrested following a spate of thefts at Son Sant Joan airport this summer. Police forces from Policia Nacional worked with security guards at Palma airport to detain the man, in his 70s, last Monday.

In June he robbed more than €2000 from a tourist who had just landed on the island for her holiday. The crime took place shortly after her arrival, as she was picking up her rental car.

The thief used a Zimmer frame to act covertly and to hide objects he had stolen in the basket of the walker.

His appearance of grey hair, a white summer shirt, shorts and sneakers allowed him to fit in, and quickly disappear from the scene following his robberies.

Following a spate of similar incidents at the airport, security reviewed camera footage and worked with the Policia Nacional to carry out the arrest.

Upon further investigation, it has been found that the thief has an extensive criminal history, linking him to similar crimes from this summer.

The full extent of his criminal activity is yet to be confirmed.

