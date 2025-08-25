Fire-scorched northern Spain declares two NEW blazes despite cooling weather

SPAIN’S wildfire emergency dragged on over the weekend as two new blazes erupted in the province of Leon, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The fresh outbreaks came as crews continued battling more than a dozen other fires across Castilla y Leon, with officials warning that rising temperatures, shifting winds and low humidity could make conditions worse.

The flare-ups came just days after Spain’s record-breaking heatwave finally eased, but shifting winds and bone-dry conditions mean the fires show no sign of letting up.

Regional authorities said around 400 people had to leave their homes as flames tore through villages and woodland, adding to the thousands already displaced during Spain’s brutal August fire season.

Despite huge deployments of helicopters, engines and ground brigades, several fires remain at the highest alert level, threatening property and lives.

Castilla y Leon alone ended the weekend with 19 active blazes, underlining that Spain’s worst wildfire episode in years is far from over.

