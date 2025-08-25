25 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Aug, 2025 @ 11:01
·
1 min read

Fire-scorched northern Spain declares two NEW blazes despite cooling weather

by
August 17, 2025, Laza, Ourense, Spain: Residents of Soutelo Verde in Laza, Ourense province, Spain, watch the firefighting helicopter. Spain has sent 500 more troops to fight raging wildfires, bringing the total deployed to 1,900, as the death toll from the blazes has risen to four. (Credit Image: © Elena Fernandez/ZUMA Press Wire)

SPAIN’S wildfire emergency dragged on over the weekend as two new blazes erupted in the province of Leon, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The fresh outbreaks came as crews continued battling more than a dozen other fires across Castilla y Leon, with officials warning that rising temperatures, shifting winds and low humidity could make conditions worse.

The flare-ups came just days after Spain’s record-breaking heatwave finally eased, but shifting winds and bone-dry conditions mean the fires show no sign of letting up.

READ MORE: FIRE LATEST: 18 large wildfires remain active as lower temperatures help to contain blazes in Spain

Regional authorities said around 400 people had to leave their homes as flames tore through villages and woodland, adding to the thousands already displaced during Spain’s brutal August fire season.

Despite huge deployments of helicopters, engines and ground brigades, several fires remain at the highest alert level, threatening property and lives.

READ MORE: Spain’s August heatwave is the most intense on record: Data deals blow to fanatical climate change deniers

Castilla y Leon alone ended the weekend with 19 active blazes, underlining that Spain’s worst wildfire episode in years is far from over.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Forecasters say current heatwave will run until 'probably' Monday in Spain
Previous Story

Spain’s August heatwave is the most intense on record: Data deals blow to fanatical climate change deniers

Latest from Lead

Go toTop