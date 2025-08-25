Appeal for witnesses in death of German boy, 17, whose body was found next to a motorbike in Marbella

THE family of a 17-year-old boy who died in Marbella are appealing for witnesses to help find answers to the tragic incident.

Eliah, a German living in Marbella, was found dead on the night of August 18 next to his motorbike on Avenida Juan Carlos I, close to his home in the Los Monteros area.

Police are treating the case as a traffic accident, but his parents and siblings say they have doubts about the circumstances.

They are now asking for anyone who saw what happened to come forward and share information.

Eliah had been at home that evening with a friend and his brother, while his parents were away.

He went out on his motorbike, apparently to buy cigarettes, but didn’t come back.

His family and friend got concerned, so they tracked his location by phone. When they got there, they found the area cordoned off by police.

Relatives say the street where the accident occurred is straight and close to his house, making it hard to understand how he could have lost control.

They also raised concerns about his helmet, which was found broken in two at the back, despite being a high quality full-face helmet.

Since his death, the family has repeatedly gone back to the scene in search of answers.

They say a taxi driver told them that a colleague mentioned seeing a car leaving the area around the time of the incident.

It is not known if that vehicle was connected, but the family hopes that witnesses will come forward to shed light on what happened.

