Woman dies after falling into sea and being hit by boat propeller off Costa Blanca

A JAVEA boat trip turned into tragedy for a group of friends from Murcia after one of them fell into the water and died after being hit by the craft’s propeller.

The vessel was in the Cap Prim area between Sardinera and Portitxol bays last Friday when the accident happened.

The 34-year-old woman was on the craft’s bow when she fell into the sea at around 7.30pm.

CAP PRIM, JAVEA

The boat went over her with the propeller causing severe cuts to her neck and face, as she also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Her friends stopped her bleeding profusely and raised the alarm as they sailed back to the port.

An ambulance with a police escort rushed her to hospital as paramedics managed to revive her.

Unfortunately she suffered another cardiac arrest which proved to be fatal and she died in Denia Hospital.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an investigation.

It was the second such accident involving a boat propeller this month in Javea.

On August 10, a 60-year-old man got his foot trapped in Cala de la Granadella, resulting in part of it having to be amputated on site, before he was taken by helicopter to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

