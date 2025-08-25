25 Aug, 2025
25 Aug, 2025 @ 12:45
1 min read

Former ECB head Mario Draghi receives rapturous applause as he calls for a ‘United States of Europe’ to counter superpower threat of the US and China

by
DAVOS/SWITZERLAND, 25JAN13 - Mario Draghi, President, European Central Bank, Frankfurt is captured during the special address session at the Annual Meeting 2013 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2013. Copyright by World Economic Forum swiss-image.ch/Photo Remy Steinegger

FORMER head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi has declared that the European nation-state is ‘obsolete’ and that only a United States of Europe can ensure the continent’s survival in a world dominated by superpowers.

Speaking at a major gathering in Rimini, Italy, the former banker decried that Europe’s 450 million consumers had long been expected to translate into global power.

Instead, he argued, 2025 would be remembered as the year that illusion finally vanished.

He pointed to Washington’s decision to impose tariffs on European goods, alongside pressure to raise defence spending, saying these steps were dictated by US interests rather than Europe’s. 

Despite providing the largest financial support for Ukraine, Draghi said the EU had played only a marginal role in efforts to secure peace.

Turning to China, he warned that Beijing had openly backed Moscow’s war effort while flooding Europe with cheap exports and using rare earths to tighten Europe’s dependence. 

“China has made it clear it does not consider Europe an equal partner,” he said.

Draghi urged the EU to embrace common borrowing to fund strategic priorities such as defence, energy infrastructure and disruptive technologies — projects too big for single countries to finance alone.

“Good debt funds investment that transforms economies,” he told the audience, adding that only pan-European projects could generate the scale needed to justify borrowing.

Closing his speech, Draghi drew a standing ovation as he argued that Europe must integrate far more deeply if it is to have global weight.

“The nation-state in Europe is obsolete. We must move towards a United States of Europe to ensure our relevance and security,” he said to rapturous applause.

Draghi, 77, is best known for his tenure as president of the European Central Bank between 2011 and 2019, when his pledge to do ‘whatever it takes’ is credited with saving the euro at the height of the sovereign debt crisis.

He later served as Italy’s prime minister from 2021 to 2022, leading a unity government through the pandemic.

Though he currently holds no official office, Draghi remains one of Europe’s most influential voices.

His calls for radical reform of the EU, including joint borrowing for defence, energy and technology, have kept him at the centre of debates over how Europe should respond to US tariffs, China’s rise and the war in Ukraine.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

