Spain’s absence from White House showdown ‘not example of international isolation’

SPAIN’S absence from the high-level meeting in Washington on the war in Ukraine should not be seen as a sign of isolation, according to former foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

Speaking on Spanish television, Gonzalez Laya said the fact that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was not at the White House summit with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenski and other European leaders does not mean Spain has been left out of the process.

She explained that the gathering was exclusively for the G7 countries and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. She was there to represent all EU members, including Spain.

“What matters is unity,” she said, stressing that Spain is fully part of the European effort to support Ukraine and push for a peace that is fair, lasting and guarantees its sovereignty.

The former minister also said it was important to separate style from substance when it comes to Trump’s leadership.

She noted that the US president often highlights who is at the table, but what matters to Europeans and to Ukraine are the terms of peace.

According to Gonzalez Laya, Europe cannot accept a weak deal that could encourage Russia to continue using violence.

She warned that any divisions between the US and Europe would play into Vladimir Putin’s hands.

Her comments came a day after the White House meeting, where Trump met Zelenski, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and the leaders of France and Germany.

Sanchez has been absent from other recent leadership meetings on Ukraine, including one hosted in London earlier this month.

Despite this, the Spanish Prime Minister has taken part in wider coalition calls. His foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has been tasked with keeping Spain active on the international stage.

