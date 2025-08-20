Begoña Gomez- wife of Spain’s PM, Pedro Sanchez- ordered to testify over alleged embezzlement of public money

A MADRID judge has again summoned Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife- Begoña Gomez- to testify in a corruption investigation.

Gomez has been ordered to appear before Judge Juan Carlos Peinado on September 11 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

It is alleged that his probe is focusing on whether an official employed in the Prime Minister’s office, Cristina Alvarez, carried out work for Gomez during her previous academic job at Madrid’s Complutense University.

The work could be regarded as a diversion of public resources — the employee’s time and salary — for Gomez’s private purposes.

Alvarez will testify on September 12.

Begoña Gomez has been under investigation since April 2024 for alleged corruption and influence peddling related to her time at the university.

The probe was opened following complaints from two groups with far-right ties.

Gomez denied wrongdoing during a court hearing in December 2024, saying she ‘has nothing to hide’.

That was her first court testimony in the case, after invoking her right to remain silent at an earlier appearance in July 2024.

Pedro Sanchez has dismissed the allegations against his wife as an attempt by right wing groups to undermine his government.

