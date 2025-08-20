20 Aug, 2025
20 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Jimena de la Frontera – € 280,000

Charming village house with pool & gardens — Jimena de la Frontera Nestled on the outskirts of the beautiful white village of Jimena de la Frontera, this charming and spacious home offers the perfect blend of traditional character and modern comfort. Set on a generous 600m² plot, the property enjoys peaceful surroundings, mature gardens, a private pool, and far-reaching countryside views — all just 30 minutes from Sotogrande, Gibraltar, and the coast. The property features 250m² of built space, thoughtfully laid out to suit both full-time living and holiday escapes. Property… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Jimena de la Frontera, Cádiz

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 280,000

