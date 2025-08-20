WATCH: Three ‘dangerous’ members of infamous Italian mafia gang are arrested in Spain

THREE members of the Italian mafia gang known as the Ndrangueta have been arrested in Ibiza.

They were detained last Friday in a joint operation between the Policia Nacional and Italy’s Carabinieri which was described as ‘high risk’.

“The men were very dangerous with a strong likelihood to resist arrest,” a police statement said.

The trio have been charged with drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The men- key figures in the Ndrangueta- were remanded into custody by the National Court.

Two house searches were carried out in Ibiza and Barcelona.

Officers seized €35,000 in cash and high-value jewellery including two watches- one of them valued at €120,000.

Also removed were false identity papers, drugs, mobile phones, as well as documents relevant to the investigation.

The arrests were executed on the basis of European Arrest Warrants issued by Italian authorities.

The Policia Nacional has been monitoring the presence of Ndrangueta gang members in Spain in an operation that started last year.

The Ndrangheta has existed for over 150 years and is regarded as one of the world’s most powerful and dangerous criminal organisations .

