20 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Aug, 2025 @ 13:15
··
1 min read

WATCH: Three ‘dangerous’ members of infamous Italian mafia gang are arrested in Spain

by
WATCH: Three 'dangerous' members of infamous Italian mafia gang are arrested in Spain

THREE members of the Italian mafia gang known as the Ndrangueta have been arrested in Ibiza.

They were detained last Friday in a joint operation between the Policia Nacional and Italy’s Carabinieri which was described as ‘high risk’.

“The men were very dangerous with a strong likelihood to resist arrest,” a police statement said.

READ MORE:

YouTube video

The trio have been charged with drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The men- key figures in the Ndrangueta- were remanded into custody by the National Court.

Two house searches were carried out in Ibiza and Barcelona.

Officers seized €35,000 in cash and high-value jewellery including two watches- one of them valued at €120,000.

Also removed were false identity papers, drugs, mobile phones, as well as documents relevant to the investigation.

The arrests were executed on the basis of European Arrest Warrants issued by Italian authorities.

The Policia Nacional has been monitoring the presence of Ndrangueta gang members in Spain in an operation that started last year.

The Ndrangheta has existed for over 150 years and is regarded as one of the world’s most powerful and dangerous criminal organisations .

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Jimena de la Frontera - € 280
Previous Story

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Jimena de la Frontera – € 280,000

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop