19 Aug, 2025
19 Aug, 2025 @ 16:00
Spain rebalances to China amid a Trump slump in exports to US

by

SPAIN’S exports to the United States fell by 5% in the first half of 2025 as Donald Trump’s tariff war begins to bite – with Madrid increasingly reliant on China instead.

Official trade figures released this week showed Spanish goods exports between January and June reached €197.1 billion, up 1% on last year and the second-highest first-half total on record. 

But while sales to the US dropped to €8.75 billion, exports to China jumped nearly 14% to €3.95 billion, their strongest level since 2021.

The figures underline how Spain is being squeezed between Washington’s new-fangled protectionism and Beijing’s economic pull. 

Trump’s return to the White House just seven months ago has already redrawn trade flows. His new 15% tariff on European goods only took effect this month but they are already warping supply chains.

The pressure has been felt locally too. Washington recently dropped Spain’s largest port in Algeciras from its key Asia – US shipping route, a move seen as a direct snub in response to a series of diplomatic and commercial squabbles between the two NATO allies. 

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has responded by leaning heavily towards Beijing. 

He became the first European leader to visit China after Trump’s return, defying warnings from Washington that doing so would be like ‘cutting your own throat’. 

Madrid has since defended contracts with Chinese tech giant Huawei and secured new export deals, with cherries added to the €1.86 billion of Spanish agri-food products already sold to China.

But the reliance cuts both ways. Imports from China rose 16% to €24.2 billion in the first half of 2025, leaving Spain with a record bilateral trade deficit of more than €20 billion. 

Imports from the US also climbed 10% to €15.8 billion, widening Spain’s overall trade gap to €25.1 billion – up nearly 59% in a year.

By sector, food and drink remained Spain’s strongest export at €39.2 billion, while chemicals rose sharply. But car sales slumped nearly 9% to €25.7 billion, and energy exports dropped 19% to €11.5 billion.

The data shows that while Spanish exporters are holding their ground overall, the country’s economic balance is tilting eastward. 

With Trump’s tariffs closing one door and China opening another, Spain risks becoming caught in the middle of a global trade war it cannot control.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

