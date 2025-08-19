Brit arrested in Spain over £2m drug and gun supply plot

A BRITISH man has been extradited to the UK from Spain to face a string of drug and gun charges.

Craig Bennett, 41, from Uxbridge, London, had been on the run for three years in connection with the movement of £2 million worth of illegal substances – including cocaine and ketamine – along with a silenced handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, and over £500,000 in cash.

Bennett was caught on July 29 in the Sants area of Barcelona during a dramatic operation by Spain’s Polica Nacional.

READ MORE:

Bennett’s extradition was fast-tracked, and he was flown back to the UK on August 14 by specialist officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency’s Joint International Crime Centre.

Appearing in Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on August 15, Bennett was charged with 16 offences, including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to transfer a firearm.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on September 12, 2025.

John Turner, senior investigating officer at the NCA, commented: “This arrest marks a crucial step forward in our investigation into a dangerous organised crime group involved in trafficking massive amounts of drugs and deadly firearms. We will continue to work with international law enforcement to track down and bring to justice those responsible for serious criminal activity.”

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.