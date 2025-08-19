19 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Aug, 2025 @ 16:45
·····
1 min read

Brit arrested in Spain over £2m drug and gun supply plot

by
Squatters get rent collector and 'large men' arrested for staging violent eviction in Spain

A BRITISH man has been extradited to the UK from Spain to face a string of drug and gun charges.

Craig Bennett, 41, from Uxbridge, London, had been on the run for three years in connection with the movement of £2 million worth of illegal substances – including cocaine and ketamine – along with a silenced handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, and over £500,000 in cash.

Bennett was caught on July 29 in the Sants area of Barcelona during a dramatic operation by Spain’s Polica Nacional.

READ MORE:

Bennett’s extradition was fast-tracked, and he was flown back to the UK on August 14 by specialist officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency’s Joint International Crime Centre.

Appearing in Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on August 15, Bennett was charged with 16 offences, including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to transfer a firearm.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on September 12, 2025.

John Turner, senior investigating officer at the NCA, commented: “This arrest marks a crucial step forward in our investigation into a dangerous organised crime group involved in trafficking massive amounts of drugs and deadly firearms. We will continue to work with international law enforcement to track down and bring to justice those responsible for serious criminal activity.”

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain rebalances to China amid a Trump slump in exports to US

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop