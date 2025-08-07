WATCH: Police arrest British-Irish gang on Costa del Sol that smuggled tons of marijuana to Ireland

A COSTA del Sol-based gang with British, Irish, and Spanish members that exported marijuana inside animal feed pallets has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

It’s believed that up to three tons of marijuana may have been smuggled into Ireland by the crew since 2019.

12 simultaneous raids were carried out by the Policia Nacional resulting in 13 arrests.

The force has not provided a figure breaking down the different nationalities.

10 searches were executed across Malaga province plus one each in the Madrid and Sevilla areas.

The UK National Crime Agency and Ireland’s Garda Siochana also cooperated in the probe which yielded an additional arrest in County Louth.

The Policia Nacional seized marijuana, various items, real estate and financial assets with a total value of over €2 million.

The haul included 11 high-end cars and six luxury watches worth over €200,000 plus a semi-automatic pistol and three blank-calibre pistols.

MARIJUANA FARM RAIDED

Investigations started in January when authorities identified a group that used international freight companies to ship pallets of animal feed with the concealed marijuana buds to Ireland.

Authorities said that shipments were made monthly and several were intercepted by police in Spain and Ireland with around 300 kilos of marijuana seized.

