11 Mar, 2025
11 Mar, 2025 @ 17:00
1 min read

Off-duty policeman spots boxes full of marijuana being loaded up for long journey out of Spain

A DUTCHMAN has been jailed by an Alicante court after an off-duty policeman spotted him loading cardboard boxes full of marijuana into a rental van.

The man, 52, was arrested for drug trafficking with over 110 kilos of marijuana seized.

The consignment was destined for northern Europe.

The Guardia Civil officer was in El Campello and could smell the distinctive aroma of the drug.

He remained hidden as two men carried on transporting the boxes from a villa.

When the van departed with the Dutch national at the wheel, he followed it discreetly as well as notifying his colleagues so that they could intercept it.

The vehicle was stopped heading towards Alicante on the El Campello ring road.

A search revealed 148 packs of vacuum-packed marijuana buds with a total weight of 74 kilos.

A further 77 bags of the drug were found back at the villa, all packed up in suitcases ready for distribution.


Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

