11 Mar, 2025
Landlord in Estepona advertises SOFA for rent for €450 per month

A LANDLORD has listed a sofa on a popular rental platform for €450 per month in Estepona.

Spain’s housing crisis has come into sharp focus in Estepona after a landlord posted a sofa bed on rental platform Idealista for €450 a month. 

Posted this morning before being deleted, the ‘property’ was on Calle Dulcinea in the Parque Central area of the beach town. 

It consisted of a white sofa bed in the flat’s living room, but don’t worry, the flat was ‘very new’ and had ‘great qualities’. 

READ MORE: Marbella landlord sparks fury for renting out a SOFA for €400 per month – but the practice isn’t all that uncommon in Spain

The lodging was advertised for rent from now until August 31. 

Right in front of the TV, at least you wouldn’t have to move to watch the news in the morning, though the sound of your housemates eating breakfast on the neighbouring dining table may disturb your routine. 

From the few pictures uploaded, the living room seems to be lacking a door, making it the perfect property for extroverts who do not need any personal space. 

READ MORE: ‘Is this even legal?’ Outrage over 10m2 ‘flat’ for sale in Madrid with microwave under sink and shower next to bed

It comes after a landlord in Marbella sparked fury last summer after renting a sofa in a shared flat for €400 a month. 

Practices like this are not uncommon in heavily saturated areas such as Madrid and Barcelona but now Spaniards are starting to see the desperate living situations leak out into other tourist hotspots such as the Costa del Sol.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

