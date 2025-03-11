Watch: Trees uprooted in Marbella and Mijas following days of storms

STORM Jana continues to leave a trail of destruction across the Costa del Sol, uprooting multiple trees in the Marbella and Mijas areas.

Footage shared on social media shows four large trees toppled in Calahonda de Mijas, narrowly missing residential buildings.

One tree can be seen lying across a concrete wall separating a neighbourhood from a green space.

Another tree was uprooted in Mairena, a village 15km north of Marbella, now blocking almost both sides of a road after sliding from a roadside slope.

The Instagram account Fuengirola Se Queja issued two separate warnings about the incidents this morning as Storm Jana continues to wreak havoc across Andalucia.

One of the most significant impacts of the storm has been a landslide on the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro de Alcantara.

Authorities have shut down the route, and it could remain closed for several months.

The closure has left thousands of commuters facing a much longer journey, as they are now forced to drive twice the usual distance between Ronda and San Pedro.

Approximately 7,500 vehicles rely on the A-397 daily, making the disruption a major issue for local residents and businesses.