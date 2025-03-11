Want to move to Sevilla? These are the two best towns for families, according to AI

Sevilla city, with its rich history and vibrant culture, is one of Spain’s most attractive cities to live in.

However, for families looking for a balance between urban convenience and a more peaceful lifestyle, the surrounding towns offer an excellent alternative.

Among them, two stand out for their quality of life, modern infrastructure, and close proximity to the Andalucian capital.

According to AI, tool Chatgpt, these are Mairena del Aljarafe and Bormujos.

Located just 10 kilometres west of Sevilla’s historic centre, these towns have become sought-after residential areas for those seeking a quieter environment without losing connection to the city.

Mairena del Aljarafe and Bormujos offer green spaces unavailable to those who live in big cities (credit: @mairenaaljarafe).

Mairena del Aljarafe is often considered the best overall town for families in the region.

A modern, well-developed municipality, it offers a secure and family-friendly environment with easy access to Sevilla.

Thanks to the metro line, residents can reach the city centre in just 15 minutes, making commuting effortless.

The town is known for its safety, high-quality schools, and extensive green spaces, which provide an excellent setting for raising children.

In addition to its residential appeal, Mairena del Aljarafe offers a variety of shopping and entertainment options.

The Metromar Shopping Center serves as a hub for retail, dining, and leisure, including a cinema and family-friendly activities.

Families looking for outdoor activities can enjoy the Parque Olivar del Zaudin and Zaudin Golf Club, while nature lovers benefit from the town’s proximity to the Doñana National Park.

Additionally, its location less than an hour from the coast makes weekend trips to the beaches of Huelva a convenient escape.

Bormujos, meanwhile, is a hidden gem for families seeking a quieter atmosphere with all the benefits of modern living.

Located just 15 minutes by car from Sevilla, with direct access via the A-49 motorway, Bormujos provides a peaceful residential setting while remaining well-connected to the capital.

The town features frequent bus services to Sevilla and nearby municipalities, making commuting simple for residents who rely on public transport.

The town’s low crime rate and strong sense of community further enhance its reputation as a safe and welcoming place to live.

Beyond its residential advantages, Bormujos offers a rich cultural and social life.

It maintains popular Andalucian traditions, including Holy Week processions and patron saint festivals, which foster a strong community spirit.

Bormujos is also home to one of the region’s leading healthcare facilities, the San Juan de Dios del Aljarafe Hospital, providing top-tier medical services.

In the educational sphere, it offers a selection of public and private schools, as well as the prestigious CEU Andalucia University Campus, making it an attractive option for families with children of all ages.

Regardless of the choice, both towns provide a safe, comfortable, and well-connected environment, ensuring that families can enjoy the best of what Sevilla has to offer without the drawbacks of city living.