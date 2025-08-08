Ex-government Valencia flood tsar who quit over bogus CV allegations is hospitalised after suicide attempt

THE former Spanish government special commissioner appointed to oversee reconstruction following last October’s floods in Valencia is in hospital after trying to take his life.

Jose Maria Angel, 68, is being investigated by Anti-Corruption prosecutors over whether he faked a University of Valencia degree in the early eighties to help him get a civil servant job for the Valencia Provincial Council.

He resigned from his role last week.

COMMISSIONER RESIGNED LAST WEEK

A family member found him unconscious in his house in l’Eliana(Valencia province) early on Friday morning according to the Levante newspaper.

Meanwhile, Las Provincias reported that a neighbour walking in the area raised the alarm.

An ambulance team stabilised Maria Angel’s condition and he was taken to Lliria Hospital, where family and friends are with him.

The former socialist mayor of l’Eliana for over 20 years is said to be ‘stable’.

The Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency instigated a probe into Maria Angel after receiving an anonymous complaint in April and has passed on a file to the prosecutor’s office.

He has consistently denied allegations of spicing up his CV with a degree that he never received.

