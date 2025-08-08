Sevilla’s sacred Virgin statue to get emergency makeover after ‘botched beauty job’ – but can you tell the difference?

DEVOTEES of one of Spain’s most venerated religious icons, the Virgen de la Esperanza Macarena, have overwhelmingly voted to greenlight a full-blown restoration – after a ‘botched’ cosmetic tweak left some worshippers fuming.

In a dramatic late-night meeting that stretched from dusk to nearly 4am, over 1,800 members of the Hermandad de la Macarena – the powerful religious brotherhood behind the statue – turned out in droves for a crunch vote on the future of their beloved Virgin.

The turnout was electric, with long queues forming outside the Basílica de la Macarena well before the 9pm start. By the end of the marathon session, 998 members backed the proposal for expert Pedro Manzano to take over restoration duties – after a previous attempt by the controversial Arquillo brothers left the statue with ‘unwanted aesthetic alterations’ to the face. Apparently they made her ‘look like a modern social media influencer’.

A further 458 voted against, with 13 abstentions. The decision came after the presentation of a damning diagnostic report by the Andalucian Institute of Historical Heritage (IAPH), confirming concerns about the state of the sacred image.

‘We’re sorry – we failed you’

Before the vote, Brotherhood President José Antonio Fernández Cabrero offered an emotional apology to members, admitting to “spiritual and devotional damage” caused by the previous intervention.

His detailed timeline of events laid bare how the original conservation job – meant to be routine maintenance – spiralled into a full-blown scandal, eventually prompting the Junta to call in forensic experts and hand the rescue mission to Manzano.

The new restoration is expected to take three months, though Manzano warned the timeline could stretch if any further damage is uncovered during the delicate process.

Street protests and calls for resignations

The uproar dates back to June 23, when hundreds of outraged devotees gathered outside the basilica in protest. Many demanded heads roll on the Brotherhood’s governing board – a demand partly met when Deputy Brother Dávila Miura stepped down days later.

The backlash had erupted after the Virgin was briefly returned to public veneration on June 21, only for shocked worshippers to notice something was very wrong. According to the Brotherhood, the statue’s altered appearance was due to ‘replaced eyelashes’ causing an ‘undesired effect’ on her expression.

Cue chaos.

Emergency measures were quickly put in place. The Virgin – widely considered one of the most beloved religious figures in Spain – was placed on extraordinary public display between June 22 and 24, allowing the faithful to view the results of the rushed corrective work.

But the damage had been done. Photos of the altered statue spread across social media like wildfire, triggering outrage and disbelief. What was meant to be subtle maintenance turned into one of the biggest devotional disasters in recent memory.

Now, with the restoration approved and expert hands at the helm, thousands are praying the Macarena can be returned to her former glory – and that faith in the Brotherhood can be restored along with her.

Although for some of us, it is hard to tell the difference!

READ MORE:

Click here to read more La Cultura News from The Olive Press.