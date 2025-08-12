US citizens are seeking refuge in ‘free and safe’ Spain to escape Trump’s ‘authoritarian takeover’

SPAIN has become a refuge for US citizens seeking to escape President Trump’s ‘authoritarian takeover.’

Many families who have now settled in Spain have no intention of returning to the US, with some even calling their country a ‘source of shame.’

“When Trump won, I knew we had to escape. Family and friends thought we were exaggerating. Now they call me for advice. History teaches us that the first to leave seem crazy, but the last ones don’t,” Benjamin Gorman told El Pais.

Gorman, an American writer and high school teacher, now lives in an apartment in Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter with his partner, child and five pets.

The family received death threats from Trump supporters over disapproval of Gorman’s teaching of US history. Additionally, their child, Frankie, who is transgender and nonbinary would have had their passport invalidated, had they waited longer to leave the US.

Another US family, Californian Chris Kelly and her 17-year-old mixed race daughter decided to leave after her daughter expressed that she ‘noticed a lot of racism.’

Kelly said her daughter told her ‘if Trump won again, she wouldn’t want to be there anymore.’ Since Spain allowed for visas to be obtained quickly, as compared to the Kellys’ other option, Portugal, the family left their home in San Diego and are currently residing in the Eixample district.

“We’re not going back to the US. The country is deeply divided, and that’s not going to be fixed with a new president. The damage Trump has done will last at least a generation,” Kelly said to El Pais.

Leia Anderson, a transgender and nonbinary parent of two, told El Pais that Trump’s administration ‘has made it clear that he doesn’t want trans people to exist. The anti-trans rhetoric is so violent that I don’t feel safe anymore.’

Along with their partner, Nathan, and children aged six and ten, Anderson plans to move to Barcelona in October, stating that the city has been ‘very welcoming.’

The Andersons have hired an immigration lawyer to help process their visas. “We’re going to Barcelona with the intention of making it permanent. We want a safe place for our family.” Anderson said.

