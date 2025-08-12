Fresh strikes to hit Spain’s busiest airports this August: All you need to know to avoid the travel chaos

A FRESH wave of airport strikes is set to disrupt major Spanish holiday destinations this August, impacting thousands of Brits and north Europeans who have booked a getaway in the sun.

The strikes will hit five key Spanish airports where ground handling staff plan walkouts strategically timed to coincide with the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Barcelona-El Prat, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife Sur will all face disruption as workers down tools in protest over what the UGT union describes as serious breaches of existing labour agreements.

Passengers travelling with easyJet, Emirates, Norwegian, British Airways, Wizz Air and American Airlines to or from these destinations should brace for potential chaos on three consecutive weekends.

Five of Spain’s busiest airports are set to be hit by ground crew strikes this August

The targeted strike dates are Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 August, and Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August.

Travellers should prepare for longer queues, extended waiting times for luggage, and potential flight delays as skeleton crews attempt to maintain services.

The timing could hardly be worse for holidaymakers, with these weekends representing some of the busiest travel periods as families squeeze in last-minute summer breaks before the school term begins.

Behind the industrial action lies a catalogue of grievances affecting hundreds of workers.

The UGT union accuses employer Menzies, which provides essential ground services, of persistent errors in payslips, failing to honour agreed salary progressions, and exploiting staff through abusive split-shift working patterns.

Workers also face unfair rotation for rest days, arbitrary imposition of holiday dates, and chronic understaffing that leaves teams struggling to cope with operational demands.

The strikes will target the backbone of airport operations, including passenger check-in, baggage handling and aircraft assistance on the tarmac.

Airlines are advising passengers to check flight status directly before heading to airports, with contingency plans likely to include rebooking options and alternative arrangements for affected services.

This latest dispute adds to an already turbulent summer for Spain’s aviation sector.

The country is simultaneously grappling with separate industrial action by Ryanair’s baggage handlers, a dispute scheduled to continue until the end of 2025, creating a perfect storm of travel disruption during the crucial tourist season.

The UGT union has warned that the conflict will escalate if their demands remain unmet, raising the spectre of further disruption beyond August.

