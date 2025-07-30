30 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jul, 2025 @ 18:16
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Travel warning as UK air traffic control failure leads to major delays

by
Ryanair Malaga to schedule more flights
Image Cordon Press

AUTHORITIES have issued a warning for travellers after air traffic control in the UK failed, grounding planes and causing significant delays.

According to reports, an issue with flight radar in the London area has impacted flights across the country.

In a statement, Nats, the UK’s air traffic controller, said: “Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon.

“We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area.

“We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The issue is set to impact holidaymakers hoping to fly to Spain.

Eurocontrol, which oversees management of all European airspace, has issued an alert to all airlines.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Food poisoning probe with 15 people needing treatment after eating at Murcia kebab restaurant
Previous Story

Food poisoning probe with 15 people needing treatment after eating at Murcia kebab house

Latest from Lead

Go toTop