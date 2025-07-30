BREAKING: Travel warning as UK air traffic control failure leads to major delays

AUTHORITIES have issued a warning for travellers after air traffic control in the UK failed, grounding planes and causing significant delays.

According to reports, an issue with flight radar in the London area has impacted flights across the country.

In a statement, Nats, the UK’s air traffic controller, said: “Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon.

“We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area.

“We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The issue is set to impact holidaymakers hoping to fly to Spain.

Eurocontrol, which oversees management of all European airspace, has issued an alert to all airlines.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.