Spain’s hotel sector slams ‘price-gouging’ 300% hike in cost of new ETIAS travel permits for Brits

SPAIN’S hotel industry has blasted an EU plan to nearly triple the cost of upcoming travel permits for non-EU visitors, warning it will hit British tourism hard.

The European Commission wants to raise the fee for the new ETIAS travel authorisation from €7 to €20 per person before the scheme has even begun.

Due to launch in late 2026, ETIAS will require visitors from visa-free countries – including the UK – to apply and pay for pre-clearance before entering the Schengen zone.

The Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT) branded the proposed increase ‘disproportionate’ and warned it comes at a time when inflation, geopolitical instability and rising operating costs are already squeezing the sector.

Hotel chiefs said the hike would weigh most heavily on families and groups, and comes on top of a wave of new accommodation taxes in many European destinations.

They also criticised the lack of transparency around the decision, noting there has been no breakdown of the system’s actual running costs or consideration of cheaper alternatives.

CEHAT president Jorge Marichal said: “Tourism is a vital source of income for Spain and Europe, and any measures that risk discouraging visitors should be evaluated strategically and with a long-term vision.”

The association is calling on the European Parliament and Council to reject the €20 fee and demand a fairer, evidence-based rate.

It also wants any surplus revenue from ETIAS to be ploughed back into the tourism industry – from infrastructure upgrades to staff training and sustainable development projects.

The position is backed by a broad coalition of European tourism bodies, including Airlines for Europe, the European Tourism Association, the European Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association, and the European hotel and restaurant federation HOTREC.

