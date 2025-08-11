11 Aug, 2025
11 Aug, 2025 @ 21:52
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Watch as wildfire causes chaos in Spain’s Tarifa – flames threaten millionaire villas as 2,000 flee

Photo: Infoca

The Olive Press has exclusive videos of a ferocious wildfire tearing through Tarifa’s luxury coastline – with one villa ablaze – as more than 2,000 terrified people were forced to flee hotels and multi-million-euro homes.

The new blaze erupted just after 2pm today in the Sierra de la Plata, an upmarket stretch of the Cadiz coast lined with cliff-top mansions and prized for its unspoilt beaches.

Fueled by Levante winds gusting up to 50 km/h, flames roared downhill towards the exclusive Atlanterra estate and the Montaña de los Alemanes, where sprawling villas change hands for millions.

Tourists sunbathing on Bolonia beach were ordered to evacuate, while luxury hotels were emptied. Those not evacuated have been told to seal their homes against choking smoke.

Our footage shows black plumes billowing into the sky as helicopters and amphibious planes bombard the inferno. In one dramatic clip, flames devour a white-washed villa, while fire crews scramble to stop the blaze jumping to neighbouring properties.

Six forest fire crews, two helicopters, two water-bombing planes and multiple fire engines are locked in a desperate battle to contain the flames before nightfall. Officials warn the fight could last into Tuesday with strong winds expected to continue.

The disaster comes just a day after another fire – in a different part of Tarifa, which forced 1,500 people to evacuate, was declared extinguished.

