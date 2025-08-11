Horror in Malaga as Nigerian man smashes champagne bottle over Swedish girlfriend’s head during hotel room brawl

A MALAGA hotel room brawl saw a woman stab her boyfriend after he smashed a champagne bottle on her head.

Both have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The fight broke out before 5am last Wednesday at the unnamed hotel on the city’s Avenida Luis Buñuel.

Diario Sur reported that the Policia Nacional and paramedics discovered injuries to both of them, with a trail of blood along the floor.

The Swedish woman and her Nigerian partner are Spanish residents and live in another part of the country.

Both came out badly with the female sustaining bruising and an injury near one of her ears, while the man had cuts on a leg and another on his side.

Their verbal row turned violent with the boyfriend grabbing a champagne bottle and smashing it on his partner’s head as well as punching her.

She responded by stabbing him with a piece of the broken bottle.

The couple were taken to hospital in Malaga and were then both charged with causing injury.

Neither were prepared to make a statement at the police station.

