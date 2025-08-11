Bullfighter tossed into the air during controversial event in Marbella

RENOWNED bullfighter Morante de la Puebla has been released from hospital after being thrown in the air at Marbella’s bull ring on Friday.

In Marbella’s first sold out bullfight in more than forty years, Morante de la Puebla along with two other bullfighters cut a total of six ears and tails of bulls.

La Puebla took on the fourth bull of the event, which flung the bullfighter into the air from behind before he could reach safety.

He suffered a sharp cut on the right side of his head and a bruise on the right hip muscle. He was treated with pain relief and local anaesthesia and discharged.

“Morante mania” has been taking over the bullrings of Spain this season, bringing the crowd to their feet several times last week in Cadiz, Seville and Madrid.

The renowned matador was accompanied by Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado, who faced six Garcigande bulls at Marbella’s first bullfight in eight years.

