A POLISH tourist has been arrested after biting off part of a hotel security guard’s finger in Mallorca.

The 35-year-old drunk struck at the Sahara Bay hotel at Playa de Palma during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two security workers told him that he was staying there illegally and that he had to leave.

He obliged but threatened to return with hotel staff spotting him on CCTV entering the premises again with the help of a friend.

Once again the guards went to the same room and the unwelcome guest became very aggressive and started a fight.

In the struggle one of the guards was bitten and lost part of the index finger of his left hand.

The Policia Local were called and arrived at the hotel to see the tourist held by the two guards.

They took the drunk to the Son Espases hospital where he stayed all night due to his heavy state of intoxication before making a court appearance.