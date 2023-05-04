A BUSINESSMAN from southern Germany has bought Boris Becker’s former Mallorca estate.

The new owner- who wishes to remain anonymous- told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that the Finca Son Coll near Arta needed a lot of work doing on it.

“We filled up 150 rubbish bins when we bought the house,” he said.

Former tennis star Becker, who was jailed by a UK court over his bankruptcy issues last year, bought Finca Son Coll in 1997.

The London private bank, Arbuthnot Latham, took over the rundown estate in 2019 after Becker declared himself insolvent.

The new property owner- described as a young entrepreneur- has spent some time redesigning the finca which was abandoned for years and fell victim to squatters.

He told Bild am Sonntag that he’s lived in the area before but has asked for people to respect his privacy.

He nevertheless took the paper on a tour of the finca which has 13 bedrooms and a large living room which takes up most of the ground floor.

There’s a 38 metre-long swimming pool and a guest house on the estate.

Most of the furniture is new and very little from the Becker ownership era remains.

