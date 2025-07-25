Summer travel chaos to hit one of Spain’s busiest airports as workers plan strike

WORKERS at Palma de Mallorca Airport are planning a strike lasting four hours for today, July 25.

The strike has been organised by the ‘Union General de Trabajadores’ (UGT) and is expected to bring the airport to a complete standstill. The expected impacts include long queues, flight cancellations, and disruption to both domestic and international travel.

This strike is occurring at the peak of tourist season, as many over Europe travel to the Balearic Islands. The UGT advises tourists to expect such delays and arrive at the airport early.

Airport staff claim that long hours and poor working conditions have prevented them from maintaining a work-life balance. Additionally, the UGT has claimed that certain airlines have forced compulsory overtime work and prevented employees from career progression.

Several airlines have been specifically named by the UGT, including RyanAir, Jet2, Swissport, Easyjet, Eurowings, Groundforce, and South.

Recently, ongoing construction work at the Palma airport has also been called to attention. Notably, the collapse of a glass ceiling in a terminal last week caused several delays for travelers and further strained the airport staff.

The UGT has demanded that changes are made to the airport’s working conditions. If left unaddressed, they have warned further action will take place.

