20 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Aug, 2025 @ 10:45
·
1 min read

The unprecedented scale of wildfire destruction in Spain – nearly 4,000km2 have gone up in flames

by

SPAIN’S wildfires have already destroyed nearly 4,000 square kilometres of land this year – an unprecedented figure six times higher than the national average.

According to EU Copernicus data, Spain has suffered one of the worst wildfire seasons in Europe, with 2025 seeing 6.5 times more land burned than the historical average.

Across the EU as a whole, the destruction has reached 16,000 square kilometres – more than four times the normal figure for this point in the year and an area larger than Asturias.

READ MORE: 21 major wildfires still active in Spain as Pedro Sanchez promises ‘disaster area’ status

Spain’s losses alone now stand at almost 400,000 hectares, making it one of the hardest hit countries in the bloc.

Spain’s largest blaze is currently in Ourense, Galicia, where merged fires have already destroyed more than 620 square kilometres and forced evacuations.

Castile and Leon is also badly hit, with 26 active wildfires and over 31,000 people displaced as transport links are cut.

READ MORE: ‘Heartless criminal’ started wild fire in Spain to further ‘business interests’

Further south, Extremadura continues to battle major outbreaks including the Jarilla fire in Caceres, which has already consumed 120 square kilometres.

The devastation is so severe that reinforcements from France and Germany have been sent to assist. A German convoy of 17 fire trucks and a French deployment of 12 vehicles and 30 firefighters have joined operations in Leon and Zamora.

The Spanish army’s emergency unit, the UME, has also been deployed, using bulldozers to carve firebreaks in burning forests.

READ MORE: Spain’s allies ride in: Germany, Italy and even Slovakia send firefighters, planes and helicopters – as flames reach Picos de Europa beauty spot

Despite the recent easing of the heatwave, large swathes of western and southern Spain remain at ‘very high’ or ‘extreme’ risk of new outbreaks, according to AEMET, the national weather agency.

Experts warn that the scale of this year’s fires is without precedent since records began.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AI image. Not real people
Previous Story

Discreet vs ostentatious? Luxury tourism expert lays out the differences between posh Brits and Spaniards

Latest from Lead

Go toTop