19 Aug, 2025
19 Aug, 2025 @ 13:15
2 mins read

‘Heartless criminal’ started wild fire in Spain to further ‘business interests’

by
Fighting the fire in Aliseda. Credit UME

A WILDFIRE which forced the evacuation of dozens of homes and scorched 4,000 hectares was deliberately set to clear land for hunters, authorities allege.

The blaze, which began earlier this week, at Aliseda, Caceres left a trail of destruction in the Sierra de San Pedro. It’s the latest in a series of suspicious fires across, with reports of up to 19 fires burning at once in the region. 

Abel Bautista, the President of Extremadura’s Presidency and Interior department, confirmed that the fire was deliberately set by someone with economic interests in hunting. “We know who did it,” he said, adding that the suspect would soon face justice.

Bautista didn’t mince words, calling the person allegedly responsible a ‘desalmado’ (heartless) and a ‘delinquent’, accusing them of endangering both wildlife and people for selfish gains.

The fire in Aliseda, which began in two separate spots on the same property, was allegedly lit to clear land for hunting purposes – land that would have otherwise been too dense to use for the lucrative business.

Ironically, the suspected arsonist’s actions could cause a major setback for the area’s hunting industry.

Ecologistas en Accion, a prominent environmental group, is calling for an immediate ban on hunting in the affected areas for at least a year, citing the need for the local wildlife to recover.

“We cannot allow this kind of behaviour to continue,” the organisation said in a statement. “We urge the Junta to take decisive action by suspending hunting activities, and to implement measures to ensure the survival of local fauna. The fires were preventable, and now wildlife is paying the price.”

The group also called for hunting to be banned during the ‘media veda’ (intermediate hunting season) whenever heat alerts and fire warnings are in place, demanding that proactive steps be taken.

“We know the exact locations where the fires started and the hours they were lit,” Bautista revealed.

“To deliberately start two fires on the same plot to benefit from hunting is beyond callous. This is a criminal act, and the person responsible will be held accountable.”

As the fire continues to burn – though under control for now – the situation has been dire. Over the weekend, authorities were forced to evacuate 40 isolated homes near the N-523 road, including the Cuartos del Baño urbanisation. The flames were dangerously close to Los Barruecos Natural Monument and threatened the town of Malpartida de Caceres. Strong winds shifted the fire toward the Badajoz road, adding to the already tense situation.

“We were lucky it didn’t spread further, but the wind change made things more difficult,” explained Alfredo Aguilera, mayor of Malpartida. “We were all on edge, watching as the fire came closer.”

As if one disaster wasn’t enough, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is now focused on another fire in Extremadura – this time in Jarilla. That blaze has already engulfed more than 13,000 hectares, making it one of the worst of the year. Sanchez is expected to visit the region today to oversee emergency operations and offer further support.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

