Man shot dead after trying to stab police officers on his doorstep in Valencia

A MAN was shot dead after lunging at two Policia Nacional officers with a knife in a Valencia building on Monday.

The assailant was a 46-year-old Chinese national who owned a bar.

Officers shot in self-defence after being called to deal with a violent argument in the apartment block on on Calle Godofredo Ros in the city’s Russafa district.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OFFICERS

A man who lives in the apartment block called emergency services at around 4pm because a neighbour was knocking on his door and threatening him with a knife.

Officers went to interview the caller and then moved onto the flat where the aggressor lived.

He opened the door clutching a large knife and pounced on them with police responding by shooting him.

A neighbour told the Las Provincias newspaper that he heard a dozen detonations in a few seconds.

“The shots were so frequent that it looked like a firecracker,” said the man.

Another witness however said that it sounded like there were ‘four or five’ shots.

Additional Policia Nacional patrols were summoned while an officer tried to help the injured man ahead of the arrival of paramedics, who could not recover his vital signs.

Police and emergency sources confirmed that the deceased man had died from ‘gunshot wounds’.

Residents reported to Las Provincias that the Chinese national they called Luis was not a violent person and needed a crutch to help him due to him suffering from sciatic nerve pain.

In 2010 he was stabbed in the Beniferri area of the city when he defended a woman.

He was treated at La Fe Hospital after receiving three stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and shoulder.

The police arrested the aggressor for the crime of attempted homicide

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.