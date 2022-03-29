THIS is the terrifying moment loud gunshots are heard as armed police shot a man brandishing a knife on the Costa del Sol.

Video footage shows two police officers moving towards the man after the alarm was raised at Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga on Monday night.

Police responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a large knife at 9.55pm at the seafront near the Pescadores neighborhood.

Un hombre ataca con un cuchillo a la @guardiacivil y estos le disparan para reducirle



? Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga pic.twitter.com/MPLb5nR9qf — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) March 29, 2022

According to police, the assailant broke his restraining order and threatened a woman with a knife before he ran off in the direction of Nuestra Señora del Carmen.

After conducting a search of the area, officers found the man close to the seafront.

He then launched himself at the police as they tried to arrest him.

The assailant was then shot by officers and taken to the Regional Hospital of Malaga. The suspect is reported to be a 56-year-old man.

Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga. TREMENDO . pic.twitter.com/EsDOJzQ5ue — Athenea Diosa Enfurecida (@Soy_Athenea) March 29, 2022

A police spokesman said the incident is being investigated further.

“Great intervention. All our maximum support to colleagues who intervened to stop an alleged abuser who tried to attack with a knife and machete,” the police said on Twitter.

Videos from the scene show the man running towards an officer brandishing a large knife.

It is not believed that the shot man was seriously injured.