Youth, 18, stabs bouncer in latest altercation at southern Spain’s biggest party – the Malaga feria

AN 18-year-old has been arrested after stabbing a bouncer during a fight at Malaga feria in the early hours of Monday.

The attack took place around 5.30am at the Real del Cortijo de Torres, the main feria ground, when a row broke out between a group of revellers and security staff.

Police said the youth pulled out a knife and slashed at the doormen, striking one in the side before another managed to dodge the blade.

Security staff chased and caught the suspect before officers on a nearby patrol moved in to make the arrest. The knife was seized and the injured bouncer treated at the scene.

READ MORE: Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre to become the biggest in Malaga after €12m expansion gets greenlight

The stabbing came just two hours after another man was found knocked out cold with a nasty head wound in the feria’s youth area. He was taken to Malaga’s Hospital Clinico as police cleared the crowds so medics could reach him.

The feria, the biggest annual party in southern Spain, has long faced criticism over violence and security problems, with authorities struggling to contain altercations in the packed casetas and youth zone.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Wild fire on Malaga outskirts has been stabilised

The feria, running until 23 August, is southern Spain’s biggest celebration, drawing close to a million visitors.

Security has been beefed up for 2025 with 16 new CCTV cameras at the Real, drone surveillance, and over 450 local police officers daily, alongside Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil, providing more than 40,000 hours of coverage.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.