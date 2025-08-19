Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre to become the biggest in Malaga after €12m expansion gets greenlight



LA Cañada, the largest shopping centre in Malaga province, has been given the green light for a major €12m expansion.

In a move set to add over 20,000m² of retail space, the town hall’s executive committee approved the development plan, marking the end of a decade-long planning saga.

The centre’s massive growth comes hot on the heels of a new underground parking project, also approved by the council just two weeks ago, which will add even more spaces for shoppers.

City officials, including municipal spokesperson Felix Romero, confirmed that the approval would result in a boost of €500,000 in tax revenue for the local coffers.

“This is not just about expanding the physical space,” Romero said, “it’s about expanding Marbella’s commercial offerings and making the town an even bigger retail hub.”

Once the paperwork is complete, the development team behind La Cañada will be able to get started. The expansion will stretch out from the FNAC entrance, though no specific start date has been set yet.

La Cañada’s journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Opened 30 years ago in three phases, the mall was built under the rule of the Gil party, and some phases skirted regulations, resulting in a long-standing battle to fully regularise its status.

Over the years, various legal clashes have centred on how to bring the mall into full compliance with urban planning laws.

In 2019, a change in urban planning laws allowed La Cañada to expand its footprint in preparation for the arrival of Primark.

READ MORE:

However, the town hall refused a building permit for the expansion, citing inconsistencies with the 2010 urban development plan, which was later annulled. Construction began anyway, and Marbella’s planning department stepped in with fines and a work stoppage order.

The developers took the case to court, arguing that the mall had unused space and should be allowed to build a mezzanine level. But the judges sided with the town hall.

Finally, a modification to Marbella’s urban planning laws cleared the way for the expansion to proceed. The updated regulations – set to be replaced soon by new documents – will make it easier for commercial spaces like La Cañada to grow while maintaining their outward appearance.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.