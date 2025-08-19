19 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Aug, 2025 @ 11:00
···
1 min read

Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre to become the biggest in Malaga after €12m expansion gets greenlight

by
canada


LA Cañada, the largest shopping centre in Malaga province, has been given the green light for a major €12m expansion.

In a move set to add over 20,000m² of retail space, the town hall’s executive committee approved the development plan, marking the end of a decade-long planning saga.

The centre’s massive growth comes hot on the heels of a new underground parking project, also approved by the council just two weeks ago, which will add even more spaces for shoppers.

City officials, including municipal spokesperson Felix Romero, confirmed that the approval would result in a boost of €500,000 in tax revenue for the local coffers.

“This is not just about expanding the physical space,” Romero said, “it’s about expanding Marbella’s commercial offerings and making the town an even bigger retail hub.”

Once the paperwork is complete, the development team behind La Cañada will be able to get started. The expansion will stretch out from the FNAC entrance, though no specific start date has been set yet.

La Cañada’s journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Opened 30 years ago in three phases, the mall was built under the rule of the Gil party, and some phases skirted regulations, resulting in a long-standing battle to fully regularise its status.

Over the years, various legal clashes have centred on how to bring the mall into full compliance with urban planning laws.

In 2019, a change in urban planning laws allowed La Cañada to expand its footprint in preparation for the arrival of Primark.

READ MORE:

However, the town hall refused a building permit for the expansion, citing inconsistencies with the 2010 urban development plan, which was later annulled. Construction began anyway, and Marbella’s planning department stepped in with fines and a work stoppage order.

The developers took the case to court, arguing that the mall had unused space and should be allowed to build a mezzanine level. But the judges sided with the town hall.

Finally, a modification to Marbella’s urban planning laws cleared the way for the expansion to proceed. The updated regulations – set to be replaced soon by new documents – will make it easier for commercial spaces like La Cañada to grow while maintaining their outward appearance.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British girl, 15, is in a serious condition after falling from a balcony in Spain’s Mallorca
Previous Story

Tragedy strikes in Marbella: 17-year-old found dead next to motorbike

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop