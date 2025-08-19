King Felipe cuts holiday short amid Spain’s wildfire crisis to oversee military firefighting efforts

KING Felipe has cut short his family holiday in Greece to return to Spain while wildfires rage across the country.

The 57-year-old monarch, who had been soaking up the sun in the Greek islands with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Princess Sofia, 18, flew back to Spain to oversee the military efforts to fight the devastating wildfire crisis.

King Felipe landed at the Torrejon Air Base near Madrid to be briefed on the out-of-control blazes devastating Spain’s northwest.

Up to 390,000 acres have been scorched by wildfires across Spain and neighbouring Portugal, with at least four lives already lost.

In a video shared on Instagram, the King expressed thanks to those battling the fires on the front lines. “You have our utmost recognition and gratitude for your tireless efforts to protect the public and fight these fires,” he said, praising both military personnel and volunteers.

In a response to the growing crisis, King Felipe oversaw the deployment of 500 additional soldiers, bringing the total number of troops to 1,900 in the fight against the flames. Meanwhile, Spain has also received support from the European Union’s firefighting teams. Royal sources revealed that while the Spanish royal family had been enjoying their exclusive retreat at a luxurious estate owned by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in the Peloponnese region, they remained in close contact with the Spanish government, coordinating relief efforts. But as the crisis intensified, the king felt he had to return.

