19 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Aug, 2025 @ 11:46
···
1 min read

King Felipe cuts holiday short amid Spain’s wildfire crisis to oversee military firefighting efforts

by
The King on his return to Spain.

KING Felipe has cut short his family holiday in Greece to return to Spain while wildfires rage across the country. 

The 57-year-old monarch, who had been soaking up the sun in the Greek islands with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Princess Sofia, 18, flew back to Spain to oversee the military efforts to fight the devastating wildfire crisis.

King Felipe landed at the Torrejon Air Base near Madrid to be briefed on the out-of-control blazes devastating Spain’s northwest.

Up to 390,000 acres have been scorched by wildfires across Spain and neighbouring Portugal, with at least four lives already lost.

In a video shared on Instagram, the King expressed thanks to those battling the fires on the front lines. “You have our utmost recognition and gratitude for your tireless efforts to protect the public and fight these fires,” he said, praising both military personnel and volunteers.

READ MORE:

In a response to the growing crisis, King Felipe oversaw the deployment of 500 additional soldiers, bringing the total number of troops to 1,900 in the fight against the flames.

Meanwhile, Spain has also received support from the European Union’s firefighting teams.

Royal sources revealed that while the Spanish royal family had been enjoying their exclusive retreat at a luxurious estate owned by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in the Peloponnese region, they remained in close contact with the Spanish government, coordinating relief efforts.

But as the crisis intensified, the king felt he had to return.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

canada
Previous Story

Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre to become the biggest in Malaga after €12m expansion gets greenlight

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop