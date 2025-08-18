Another firefighter dies battling Spain’s wildfires after fire engine careens down embankment

A FIREFIGHTER has lost his life to the wildfires sweeping Castilla and Leon after a fire engine tipped over in the village of Espinoso de Compludo. One other person has also been injured.

The accident took place shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday, after the truck fell down an embankment, reported La Vanguardia.

The firefighter’s death comes as the third in the autonomous community of Castilla and Leon, following the deaths of two volunteers, Abel Ramos and Jaime Aparicio, on August 12.

The president of the Junta of Castilla and Leon, Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, expressed his ‘deepest condolences to the family’ of the firefighter on X.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also posted on X his wish for the speedy recovery of the injured person and condolences for the death of the firefighter, adding that Spain ‘will not forget your labour and service’.

Regions in Spain have been battling severe wildfires this month against record levels of high temperatures.

The severity and scale of the wildfires has forced the evacuation of three other localities in Leon: Saceda, Castrillo and Noceda.

The firefighters’ main objective currently is to protect any neighbouring towns and to limit any further human deaths.

The firefighters have been working uninterruptedly in the province for ten days, and continue to do so as the fires continue blazing.

