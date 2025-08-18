WATCH: Helicopter makes emergency splash landing in front of stunned tourists on Barcelona beach

HOLIDAYMAKERS at Barcelona’s crowded Barceloneta beach watched in disbelief on Sunday as a tourist helicopter splashed down in the sea just metres from the shore.

The Robinson R44 aircraft, carrying three passengers and a pilot from a local tour company, made the dramatic emergency landing after developing a fault shortly after take-off from Port Vell.

The pilot deployed the aircraft’s floats, allowing it to settle on the water without capsizing.

A Guardia Urbana boat tows the helicopter to shore

Lifeguards were the first to raise the alarm, reporting a helicopter in the sea with four people on board. Dozens of bathers gathered along the shoreline as rescue boats closed in, some filming the spectacle on their phones while others pointed anxiously towards the bobbing aircraft.

Maritime controllers quickly mobilised a major response. The Salvamar Mintaka was dispatched along with Guardia Urbana vessels Ona and Talaia. Fire crews and Mossos d’Esquadra units converged on the scene by land and sea.

A Barcelona tourist agency Robinson R44 helicopter (EC-LJJ) has made an emergency landing on the water at Barceloneta beach.



The pilot and passengers remained unharmed after activating the aircraft's floats. Authorities investigate the incident.#helicopter pic.twitter.com/Xk3Cq1Xv4c — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 16, 2025

All four occupants were confirmed safe within minutes. The three passengers were transferred aboard the Talaia, while the pilot stayed in the cockpit as the helicopter remained afloat. The Guardia Civil deployed further units to divert maritime traffic around the incident.

The Ona eventually secured the stricken craft and towed it back to Port Vell under escort from the Mintaka. A waiting crane lifted the helicopter to safety at the helipad as beachgoers applauded the rescue.

The incident caused no injuries but left one of Barcelona’s busiest beaches stunned. Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the malfunction.

