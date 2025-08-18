Warning for Gibraltar: Beachgoers ordered out of the water in La Linea after dangerous ‘blue dragons’ discovered

THE sea at La Línea’s Santa Bárbara beach has been declared off-limits after several rare but venomous ‘blue dragons’ were discovered in the shallows.

The small but striking marine creatures, known as Glaucus atlanticus, were spotted by bathers on Sunday, prompting lifeguards and local authorities to order a temporary closure of the beach to swimming.

UPDATE: The beach has now been reopened with a yellow flag flying for caution and a jellyfish warning.

While only the one beach has so far been closed to swimming, the warning should be heeded in nearby shores, especially Gibraltar’s Eastern Beach.

Blue dragons are easily identified by their electric-blue colouring and wing-like appendages, but they are highly toxic to touch – even when washed up dead on the sand.

Contact can cause painful skin reactions, allergic symptoms, and complications for young children or those with respiratory conditions.

The town hall has urged the public to stay vigilant, warning that anyone who sees more specimens should alert lifeguards immediately.

Santa Bárbara is the first beach in La Línea to be closed because of the creatures, though they have also been recorded in nearby Sotogrande in recent years.

Experts say their appearance along the Spanish coast is linked to rising sea temperatures, with currents occasionally driving them ashore from their usual open-water habitat.

Authorities have reminded beachgoers not to handle the animals under any circumstances and to seek urgent medical help if stung.

