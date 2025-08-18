18 Aug, 2025
18 Aug, 2025 @ 11:17
Warning for Gibraltar: Beachgoers ordered out of the water in La Linea after dangerous ‘blue dragons’ discovered

THE sea at La Línea’s Santa Bárbara beach has been declared off-limits after several rare but venomous ‘blue dragons’ were discovered in the shallows.

The small but striking marine creatures, known as Glaucus atlanticus, were spotted by bathers on Sunday, prompting lifeguards and local authorities to order a temporary closure of the beach to swimming.

UPDATE: The beach has now been reopened with a yellow flag flying for caution and a jellyfish warning.

While only the one beach has so far been closed to swimming, the warning should be heeded in nearby shores, especially Gibraltar’s Eastern Beach.

Blue dragons are easily identified by their electric-blue colouring and wing-like appendages, but they are highly toxic to touch – even when washed up dead on the sand.

Contact can cause painful skin reactions, allergic symptoms, and complications for young children or those with respiratory conditions.

The town hall has urged the public to stay vigilant, warning that anyone who sees more specimens should alert lifeguards immediately.

Santa Bárbara is the first beach in La Línea to be closed because of the creatures, though they have also been recorded in nearby Sotogrande in recent years.

Experts say their appearance along the Spanish coast is linked to rising sea temperatures, with currents occasionally driving them ashore from their usual open-water habitat.

Authorities have reminded beachgoers not to handle the animals under any circumstances and to seek urgent medical help if stung.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

