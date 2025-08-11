Gibraltar teens arrested in Spain after sneaking into long-closed Tivoli amusement park

TWO 16-year-old Gibraltarians have been caught breaking into Benalmadena’s long-shuttered Tivoli World amusement park in the early hours.

Security cameras picked them up forcing open an emergency gate on the park’s east side at around 2am on Monday morning.

The pair then wandered between rides and buildings, filming themselves as they went, before heading towards the Passage of Terror attraction.

Former Tivoli staff, who still keep watch over the site, tracked the intruders remotely and called in the National Police, AZ Costa del Sol reports.

READ MORE: WATCH: Police arrest British-Irish gang on Costa del Sol that smuggled tons of marijuana to Ireland

Officers arrived within minutes and detained the teenagers by the Jurassic attraction, located above the haunted house.

It emerged they were on holiday with their parents at a nearby Benalmadena hotel.

The videos recorded inside the park were deleted before the pair were taken to the police station, where they were held until their guardians arrived.

The break-in is the latest in a series of unauthorised incursions at the once-thriving park, which has stood closed for years.

READ MORE: Tragedy on Spain’s Costa del Sol as three-year-old Dutch girl drowns in swimming pool

Former employees say incidents had calmed in recent months, with the last case in January involving two other minors.

They added the teens claimed friends had done the same ‘a few months ago’, but insisted any circulating clips were older, shot before a modern camera system was installed in 2022.

Tivoli remains closed while its owner, the Tremon group, prepares a redevelopment project for submission to the Andalucian regional government.

Supporters hope the plan will not only bring the legendary attraction back to life but also give a boost to Benalmadena’s wider tourism and leisure sector.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.