11 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Aug, 2025 @ 16:03
··
1 min read

Gibraltar teens arrested in Spain after sneaking into long-closed Tivoli amusement park

by

TWO 16-year-old Gibraltarians have been caught breaking into Benalmadena’s long-shuttered Tivoli World amusement park in the early hours.

Security cameras picked them up forcing open an emergency gate on the park’s east side at around 2am on Monday morning.

The pair then wandered between rides and buildings, filming themselves as they went, before heading towards the Passage of Terror attraction.

Former Tivoli staff, who still keep watch over the site, tracked the intruders remotely and called in the National Police, AZ Costa del Sol reports. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Police arrest British-Irish gang on Costa del Sol that smuggled tons of marijuana to Ireland

Officers arrived within minutes and detained the teenagers by the Jurassic attraction, located above the haunted house.

It emerged they were on holiday with their parents at a nearby Benalmadena hotel. 

The videos recorded inside the park were deleted before the pair were taken to the police station, where they were held until their guardians arrived.

The break-in is the latest in a series of unauthorised incursions at the once-thriving park, which has stood closed for years. 

READ MORE: Tragedy on Spain’s Costa del Sol as three-year-old Dutch girl drowns in swimming pool

Former employees say incidents had calmed in recent months, with the last case in January involving two other minors.

They added the teens claimed friends had done the same ‘a few months ago’, but insisted any circulating clips were older, shot before a modern camera system was installed in 2022.

Tivoli remains closed while its owner, the Tremon group, prepares a redevelopment project for submission to the Andalucian regional government. 

Supporters hope the plan will not only bring the legendary attraction back to life but also give a boost to Benalmadena’s wider tourism and leisure sector.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with wild boar on Valencia area road
Previous Story

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with wild boar on Valencia road

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop