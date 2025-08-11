11 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Aug, 2025 @ 16:12
····
1 min read

Spanish council hires private detectives to crack down on sick leave abuse

by
File Image AdobeStock

FUENGIROLA Town Hall is hiring private detectives to spy on council workers off sick –  in a bid to tackle what it calls ‘sky-high’ absenteeism.

The council wants contract proposals worth around €18,000 a year to hire snoopers who will tail staff claiming sick leave, keeping tabs on them at home and anywhere else they might go.

They want to catch anyone doing physical work or driving –  anything that proves they’re not really ‘off’.

Town hall bosses insist the move is totally legal and necessary because absenteeism in some departments hits around 10%. They say it’s not the only step being taken, with health checks and other measures also underway.

The council stresses sick staff still get full pay – but they want to stop any potential abuse of public funds. Previous detective contracts have been signed before, so this isn’t a first for the local authority.

The spying includes digging into social media and other personal info to build a full picture — all to make sure workers aren’t secretly working elsewhere or doing anything that clashes with their supposed illness.

Fuengirola says it’s cracking down hard to make sure taxpayer money isn’t wasted and to keep public services running smoothly.

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Gibraltar teens arrested in Spain after sneaking into long-closed Tivoli amusement park

The Royal Monastery of San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Wikimedia Commons
Next Story

Spain’s UNESCO World Heritage Site dubbed the ‘eighth wonder of the world’ – but nobody knows about it

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop