Fuengirola’s Eurovision links – Spain’s entry Melody lives in the Costa del Sol town AND Norway’s entrant grew up there

AS Europe gears up for The Eurovision Song Contest in Basel (Switzerland) an unlikely spotlight is being thrown on modest Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

Not only does Spain’s entry Melodia Ruiz Gutierrez, better known as Melody, 34, live in the town, but it has now emerged that Norway’s entrant Kyle Alessandro, an 18-year-old singer-songwriter born in Levanger, Norway, actually grew up in the holiday hotspot.

Kyle’s father hails from Madrid and moved with his Norwegian wife and son Kyle to the town.

Norway’s Kyle Alessandro grew up on the Costa del Sol

This deep connection to Fuengirola has shaped Kyle’s identity; he frequently visits the town and speaks perfect Andalucian Spanish.

Kyle’s musical journey began at age 10 when he wowed audiences on Norske Talenter (Norway’s Got Talent), earning a golden buzzer that propelled him to the finals. He later joined the group Umami Tsunami for Melodi Grand Prix 2023 with the song Geronimo, though they finished last.

Undeterred, Kyle returned as a solo artist in Melodi Grand Prix 2025 with his self-penned song Lighter, co-written with Swedish producer Adam Woods. The track won him Norway’s ticket to Eurovision.

Spain’s contestant ‘Melody’ is also from Fuengirola. Cordon Press

Melody, born on October 12, 1990, in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla shot to fame at just 10 years old with her infectious summer hit El baile del gorila.

The track catapulted her into stardom, earning double platinum certification in Spain and even a Latin Grammy nomination.

She has released six studio albums and numerous singles that blend pop, flamenco, and Latin influences. Her career spans over two decades, during which she has evolved from a child prodigy into a versatile artist.





