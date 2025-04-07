Spain’s efforts to ‘rebrand’ world’s tallest cross and Franco-era monument in Madrid meet howls of protest from the far-right

THE far-right Vox party and other radical groups say they will oppose the government’s plans to ‘resignify’ the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum with its famous cross outside Madrid.

That’s despite the fact that the Catholic Church and the Pedro Sanchez government have largely agreed on what they will do at the controversial site, though the final details have to be ratified.

Groups like Christian Lawyers association claim the deal is ‘disguising’ what will really happen.

READ MORE:

FRANCO IN 1975

Dozens of people demonstrated last week on the opening day of the Spanish Episcopal Conference chanting slogans and waving banners with the words ‘Let’s Save the Valley.’

A far-right and ultra-right Catholic group called Hazte Oir has set up a petition against the change.

It asks the question: “How long do you think it will be until the Basilica and the Cross are finally destroyed?”

The Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, has backed the campaign after years of stating that the ‘left’ wants to ‘blow up the valley’ and ‘tear down the cross’.

The Valley of the Fallen complex was built under the orders of dictator General Franco – mainly through forced labour – in the wake of the Civil War of the late thirties.

Construction was finished in 1959 and consists of a basilica situated underground in an excavated space in the mountain, the cross, a Benedictine monastery, and a school,

Up to 50,000 Spaniards from both sides of the conflict are interred there.

General Franco’s body was exhumed from the site on the orders of the Pedro Sanchez government in 2019 and transferred to a private plot.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the dictators’ death.

Initial plans for ‘resignifying’ the area included de-consecrating the church and closing the monastery.

Talks between Catholic authorities and the government however have ensured that worship will continue and the Benedictine monks will remain.

All religious elements outside the basilica will continue to be ‘respected’ including the 150-metre tall cross- arguably the biggest remaining symbol of the fascist Franco era.