Former Beckham bodyguard found dead after he went missing in Spain

DAVID and Victoria Beckham’s former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth has been found dead after he reportedly went missing in Spain.

His mother Sally Ainsworth announced he passed away in an online post she shared to Facebook on Saturday.

‘Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD,´she wrote.

Ms Ainsworth had previously turned to Facebook hoping to gain any information about her missing son, an ex-Royal Marine, after he ‘posted a last message on Facebook to say goodbye.’ She thought he could be in the Barcelona or Alicante area.

In the post, he said he had been in ‘the most tremendous pain’ after the Covid-19 lockdown ‘destroyed everything’ he had built.

He encouraged others suffering to seek help.

The details surrounding his death have not yet been revealed.

London actress Louisa George with Craig Ainsworth. Credit: Social Media

Ainsworth worked for the Beckham family from 2013 to 2015 when they lived in London’s Holland Park.

Social media has flooded with tributes to Ainsworth from friends, family and former military personnel he served with.

Many military personnel referenced how important it is to speak out and ask for help.

“He didn’t strike me as a guy struggling so it just proves again and again that no one is immune to battles that go on ever after service, so please reach out,” Kev Willis wrote on Facebook.

Ainsworth had also previously worked as a bodyguard for Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Where to get help if you are struggling:

Call Samaritans in Spain: FREEPHONE 900 525 100 available from 10am-12am

Call for Life: 024 available 24/7

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 112.