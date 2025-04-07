British tourists keep fingers crossed as Spanish authorities race to clear up beaches ahead of the Easter holidays in the Costa del Sol

AS Easter approaches, British tourists are hoping for pristine beaches as Spanish authorities race to clean up the coastline ahead of the holiday season.

The Costa del Sol, a popular destination for Brits, has been receiving a major boost thanks to significant improvements to its beaches.

From November 2024 to March 2025, the Spanish government has invested €2.1 million to enhance 21 beaches across nine municipalities in Malaga.

The Strategy for the Protection of the Malaga Coast, approved by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge in 2022, focuses on sand replenishment and beach maintenance.

This large-scale initiative is the largest beach improvement project in Malaga’s history, with €1.3 million allocated for the western coast and €800,000 for the eastern coast.

The work includes moving excess sand to areas where it is deficient, removing human-made debris, and profiling the beaches to ensure a more natural dynamic.

Javier Salas, Deputy Delegate of the Government in Malaga, shared that the results so far have been very positive, ensuring a much-improved coastline for locals and tourists alike.

“These actions have shown positive results, with the coastline performing well after the work,” he said to Europa Press.

Authorities are continuing to work on nine more beaches in eight municipalities, with further improvements planned throughout April and May.

British holidaymakers visiting this Easter can look forward to enjoying the beautiful, clean beaches of the Costa del Sol.