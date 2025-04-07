A fairway to the future: Snowy Golf’s La Cañada Challenge returns

SNOWY Golf has announced its next tournament for young elite golfers.

From 21-23 April, junior athletes will have an opportunity to battle it out at Club de Golf La Cañada in Snowy Golf’s La Cañada challenge.

The tournament is for under-21 male and female golfers from any background, looking to break out and catch the eye of college coaches.

In addition, there is an under-14 category.

Club de Golf La Cañada is located in the municipality of San Roque, in the province of Cadiz, and is designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones.

He was the mastermind behind Valderrama golf course, one of the most prestigious in the world.

Participants will compete individually in a stroke play format over 54 holes at La Cañada’s iconic venue.

The registration fee includes a practice round on April 20, and those wishing to play must register by April 18.

Snowy Golf’s tournaments enable juniors throughout Europe to gain World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and European Golf Ranking (EGR) points.

In turn, aspiring stars can catch the attention of college coaches in the US, and boost their chances of securing college scholarships; a key step on the road to a professional career.

Snowy Golf has already staged a successful tournament in Spain.

Last year, from 6-8 December, 33 competitors participated at Santa Clara Golf Club, Marbella.

There were 15 different nationalities involved, including those from Britain, Spain, and Germany, and there was even a 9-year-old who competed.

Snowy Golf’s elite junior tournaments are held in the UK throughout the summer months, and hosted in Spain and Portugal in the winter.

The company has a strong presence on the Costa del Sol, but it plans to expand further afield in Spain, particularly along Costa Blanca.

Snowy Golf was founded by Collin Pennington, in memory of his father, John ‘Snowy’ Pennington, who devoted his time to junior golf.

Now, John’s vision to give young golfers the chance to shine on an international stage, is being carried on.

If you want a platform to excel your young golfing career, then sign up to the La Cañada challenge.

Visit https://snowygolf.com/ to register or for more information visit @snowygolf_ on Instagram and @snowy_golf on X.