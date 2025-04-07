Let Imperial Estate guide you every step of the way

WITH over 25 years of experience in the real estate market, Imperial Estate delivers a comprehensive, high-quality service tailored to your individual needs.

Imperial Estate is a family business born and led by Fabiola Lozano, together with her daughter Johanna Lozano.

With over 25 years of experience, they combine expertise with a personal touch, supported by a multicultural team fluent in several languages, with a strong focus on the Scandinavian market here on the Costa del Sol.

Known for their warm, approachable manner and attention to detail, they are committed to delivering exceptional service.

From the initial consultation to the handover of keys – and beyond – they are always available to assist with any questions, concerns, or post-sale needs.

At the heart of Imperial Estate lies a genuine passion for personalised service and building lasting relationships.

Their motto, ‘a real estate agency with a personal touch,’ reflects their commitment to supporting clients not just during the transaction, but through every stage of the journey.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or looking for guidance, Imperial Estate is always by your side, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

Imperial Estate utilises advanced marketing strategies and the latest technology to ensure your property gains maximum exposure, reaching a wide audience both locally and internationally.

From accurate property valuations to complete guidance through the whole process their dedicated team ensures a smooth and stress-free experience from start to finish.

Whether you’re planning to sell your property or searching for your ideal home on the sunny Costa del Sol – from a charming Andalucian villa to a stylish contemporary new build – Imperial Estate is here to help.

Ready for a change?

Get in touch with Imperial Estate today and take the first step towards your next chapter.

Phone: 952 66 49 66 or visit https://www.imperialestate.com/es/inicio/

C. Maestra Ángeles Aspiazu, 3, Edificio Pauli, Local 15, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga